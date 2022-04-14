Easter 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter holiday weekend is here, and that means closures across the Forest City.

Global News has compiled a list of what’s set to be open and closed over the long weekend in London.

If you notice something missing, send us an email at news@980cfpl.ca.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

LCBO stores in London will be closed on Friday and Sunday but open on Monday, with the exception of the York and Ridout location.

Beer Store locations will be closed on Friday and Sunday but open on Monday.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store is closed on Friday and Sunday but open on Monday.

Shopping and pharmacies

Most grocery stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday, reopening on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be closed on Friday, with the exception of locations at 510 Hamilton Rd., 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest) and 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. (Byron). All locations will be open on Sunday and Monday, with the exception of 510 Hamilton Rd. which will be closed on Sunday.

Almost all Rexall locations will be open on Friday and Sunday with altered hours. The Rexall location at 1551 Dundas St. E. (at First Street) will be closed on Sunday.

White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Shopping Centre will all be closed on Friday and Sunday but will reopen on Monday.

Entertainment and recreation

Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open on Friday and Sunday.

City-owned golf courses will be open through the long weekend. Tee times can be reserved online.

Boler Mountain’s mountain bike trails will open Friday and will be open through the long weekend. An Easter brunch will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Park will be open throughout the long weekend, with the driving range and golf course open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Intencity will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed.

Museum London will be closed on Friday but will be open on Saturday and Sunday. The museum is normally closed on Mondays.

Storybook Gardens officially opens for the spring season on Friday and will be open through the long weekend, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those looking to take part in Friday and Saturday’s Easter egg hunt are required to register ahead of time.

The Covent Garden Market will officially open its ourdoor farmers’ market on Saturday. (Bring a jacket and umbrella! Rain is in the forecast.)

COVID-19 vaccination and assessment locations

The Western Fair Agriplex and Caradoc Community Centre vaccination centres will be closed on Friday and Monday.

The popup vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall will be closed on Friday and Saturday. The clinic is not open on Sundays and Mondays.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will be open throughout the long weekend. Appointments can be booked online. Eligibility restrictions remain in place.

Other things to keep in mind

London Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule on Friday and will operate as normal on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Banks will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Friday and Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Friday and Monday. Friday collections have been rescheduled to Saturday, while Monday collections will take place on Tuesday.

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed on Friday and Monday.

London Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Monday.



