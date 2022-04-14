Drugs, loaded handgun seized during traffic stops in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic investigations by Peterborough County OPP on Thursday led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded handgun.

In the first incident around 3:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township south of the city. Police say the driver was found in possession of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 65 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, cannabis, cellphones, scales and Canadian and American cash.

Dondre Hibbert, 25, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested and faces the following 12 charges:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

breach of firearms regulation

possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine.

possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

speeding

class G1 licence holder-unaccompanied by qualified driver

obstructing a peace officer

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Television Road

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Television Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township east of the city.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in a gas station parking lot and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. A search led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Zachary Joyce-Vautour, 28, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and three counts of possessing a Schedule 1 substance for trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, opioid).

He had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 19, 2022.