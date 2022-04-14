OPP release more details in Alex Tobin homicide investigation in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP have released new details on suspects involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Alex Tobin in the City of Kawartha Lakes in 2020.

They say around 1:07 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020, Tobin was shot and killed at a King St. East apartment in the village of Omemee along Hwy. 7.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating reported shooting in Omemee

Witnesses reported two suspects were seen fleeing the building and then got away in a vehicle on Hwy. 7.

Two men were subsequently taken into custody, however, the charges were later withdrawn, OPP said.

View image in full screen Alex Tobin was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2020 in an apartment building in Omemee, Ont. File

During Thursday’s virtual news conference, Insp. Tim Tatchell, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment commander and Det. Insp. Chris Josiah, the OPP’s criminal investigative branch’s major case manager, revealed additional evidence about the suspects, noting it is a “complex investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Evidence included dashcam video and still photos of two the suspects leaving the building.

One suspect is described as a Black male with braided hair, of average height. He was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt, a ‘Moose Knuckle’ winter coat and black Nike-brand ‘Air Force One’ running shoes. T

The second suspect is described as a Black male, who was wearing a blue, hooded winter jacket. He wore prescription eyeglasses with uniquely-shaped frames.

Josiah noted the two suspects are not the same individuals that were initially arrested.

View image in full screen OPP say two suspects were seen leaving a King Street apart on Feb. 18, 2020, the day Alex Tobin was found shot. OPP

OPP also released a second video from March 3, 2020 depicting three males at Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two suspects are seen on foot and are believed to have discarded evidence connected to Alex’s murder,” OPP said. “Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the owner of the black Audi sedan and the persons holding what appears to be a blue winter jacket and a garbage bag.”

Josiah in a followup interview with Global News Peterborough said the suspects attempted to burn several items of clothes investigators believe were worn by the suspects on Feb. 18.

“We’re looking for the public’s help in identifying all the males in the videos and still images,” he said.

View image in full screen Three suspects in the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

“It is time for the suspects to seek a lawyer and turn themselves in,” said Josiah. “We know those individuals know who they are. But we’re again also asking other witnesses to come foward who believe they have evidence that can help make an arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Tobin’s death. Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“Community safety and well-being are everyone’s responsibility. We rely on collaborative action and police mobilizing with citizens to bring information forward to ensure that our communities remain safe places to live, work and visit,” stated Tatchell.

Do you know what happened to Alexander Tobin? https://t.co/ObOkcnq3ju — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 14, 2022

Josiah said he’s “confident” residents from Omemee and the Greater Toronto Area have information that could identify the culprits

Story continues below advertisement

“And provide resolution to his family, friends and our communities,” said Josiah. “We encourage them to contact their lawyer and turn themselves in to the nearest OPP detachment or local police agency.”

On the second anniversary of Tobin’s death, OPP released a video featuring Tobin’s family members asking anyone with information to come forward:

Police say they have interviewed dozens of witnesses during their investigation.

— More to come

Story continues below advertisement