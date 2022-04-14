Whitemud Drive reopens following serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Whitemud Drive has reopened following a serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway in the area of the Quesnell Bridge.

Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of the road in the area, diverting traffic onto Fox Drive. For several hours, there was also no access onto Whitemud Drive south from Fox Drive east.

The collision appeared to involve a blue pick-up truck and a smaller vehicle. The smaller vehicle was very badly damaged and ended up on its roof.

Edmonton police said more information would be released later Thursday, but added the police service’s major collision investigation unit is leading the investigation.

In a news release just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the roadway had reopened.

