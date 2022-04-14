Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Whitemud Drive reopens following serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:48 am
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Global News

Whitemud Drive has reopened following a serious two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway in the area of the Quesnell Bridge.

Edmonton police closed the southbound lanes of the road in the area, diverting traffic onto Fox Drive. For several hours, there was also no access onto Whitemud Drive south from Fox Drive east.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in northwest Edmonton hit and run

The collision appeared to involve a blue pick-up truck and a smaller vehicle. The smaller vehicle was very badly damaged and ended up on its roof.

Edmonton police said more information would be released later Thursday, but added the police service’s major collision investigation unit is leading the investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In a news release just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the roadway had reopened.

13
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Global News
23
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Global News
33
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A serious two-vehicle collision occurred on Whitemud Drive south near the Quesnell Bridge Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Global News

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagWhitemud Drive tagQuesnell Bridge tagWhitemud Drive collision tagEdmonton Quesnell bridge tagQuesnell Bridge closure tagQuesnell Bridge collision tagSerious collision Whitemud Drive tagWhitemud closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers