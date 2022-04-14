Firefighters battle blaze at T.D. Baker School in south Edmonton

Firefighters were still at a south Edmonton school Thursday morning following an overnight fire.
Just before midnight, a fire broke out at T.D. Baker School in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road East.
Crews arrived at the scene within minutes and found smoke and flames coming from one of the school’s portables.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was contained to the portable unit and the fire didn’t spread to the main school building.
The fire was brought under control at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
There is no word yet on the cause or damage estimate.
T.D. Baker is a junior high school, serving students in Grades 7 through 9.
No injuries were reported.
