Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at T.D. Baker School in south Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:30 am
Click to play video: 'Overnight fire at T.D. Baker School in south Edmonton' Overnight fire at T.D. Baker School in south Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School in south Edmonton Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Firefighters were still at a south Edmonton school Thursday morning following an overnight fire.

Just before midnight, a fire broke out at T.D. Baker School in the area of 17 Avenue and Mill Woods Road East.

Crews arrived at the scene within minutes and found smoke and flames coming from one of the school’s portables.

Read more: Another fire on central Edmonton block destroys abandoned building

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was contained to the portable unit and the fire didn’t spread to the main school building.

The fire was brought under control at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on the cause or damage estimate.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

T.D. Baker is a junior high school, serving students in Grades 7 through 9.

No injuries were reported.

14
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. Global News
24
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. Global News
34
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. Global News
44
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at T.D. Baker School Thursday, April 14, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagSouth Edmonton fire tagSouth Edmonton School Fire tagT.D. Baker tagT.D. Baker School fire tagEdmonton junior high school tagEdmonton junior high school fire tagT.D. Baker fire tagT.D. Baker School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers