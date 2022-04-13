Saskatchewan legislature celebrates Olympians, Paralympians from 2020 Tokyo, 2022 Beijing games

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government celebrated the province’s Olympians and Paralympians at the legislature on Wednesday.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches, officials and staff from Saskatchewan were welcomed to a special event in Regina on Wednesday, honouring their achievements over the past year at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Read more: Two Saskatchewan hockey officials ready for Olympics debut in Beijing

Saskatchewan boasts many Olympians and Paralympians who took part in both last summer’s and this winter’s games. Premier Scott Moe praised the accomplishments of each member of Team Canada from the province and expressed his gratitude for their hard work.

“Each and every one of you should be immensely proud today,” Moe said to Team Canada members in the audience.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope that you are proud of the tremendous accomplishments of participating in these games, but more than that, proud of how you participated and how you represented, not only this nation, but how you represented this province.”

In last summer’s games in Tokyo, Saskatchewan was represented by seven Olympians and eight Paralympians. This year’s winter games in Beijing featured six Olympians and two Paralympians from the province.

Read more: Saskatchewan farm boy to embark on Paralympic journey in wheelchair fencing

In addition to the athletes, Saskatchewan had a number of coaches and support staff representing the country across both games.

Catriona Le May Doan, three-time Olympic speed skating medalist and Canada’s Chef de Mission in Beijing, says she loved that everyone on Team Canada was celebrated at the event.

“The fact that we can come here and celebrate everybody’s work, the fact that the youth of our communities watch those on TV…that’s the inspiration,” Le May Doan said. “We need to continue to push that message. It’s great that we can celebrate together in Saskatchewan.”

Le May Doan is also appreciative of the support the team has gotten from Saskatchewan’s communities.

“You never lose that community you grow up in. For us, from Saskatchewan, the province and our community has been such a support while we compete, regardless of where we compete in the world…We bleed green, that bond has always been special.”

Story continues below advertisement

That support was echoed by Julie Kozun, a member of the Canadian women’s sitting volleyball team, who hails from Melfort, Sask.

“My hometown was super supportive,” Kozun said. “It was really amazing to see. It’s really amazing to be, ‘Sask Proud.’”

4:10 Saskatchewan’s athletes at the Winter Olympics Saskatchewan’s athletes at the Winter Olympics – Feb 1, 2022