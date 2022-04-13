Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision along Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 4:12 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

One person has been transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Wednesday just after 3:40 p.m., Toronto police said officers received reports of a multiple-vehicle collision along the Gardiner Expressway at Parkside Drive.

Police said five vehicles were involved.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News its personnel were transporting one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the left lane is blocked, and to expect delays in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

 

