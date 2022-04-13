Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision along Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

One person has been transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet Wednesday just after 3:40 p.m., Toronto police said officers received reports of a multiple-vehicle collision along the Gardiner Expressway at Parkside Drive.
Police said five vehicles were involved.
Toronto Paramedics told Global News its personnel were transporting one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the left lane is blocked, and to expect delays in the area.
