Police investigating after multi-vehicle collision along Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been transported to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Wednesday just after 3:40 p.m., Toronto police said officers received reports of a multiple-vehicle collision along the Gardiner Expressway at Parkside Drive.

Police said five vehicles were involved.

Read more: Video appears to show suspect attempting to steal vehicle in Brampton with child in back seat

Toronto Paramedics told Global News its personnel were transporting one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the left lane is blocked, and to expect delays in the area.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Gardiner XWY + Parkside Dr

– reports of 5 vehicles involved

– delays in the area

– reports of injuries#GO668483

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement