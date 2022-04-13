Kindness Kart spreads joy at Amherstview Catholic school

The youngest students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Amherstview are spreading kindness in honour of the approaching Easter holiday.

Teacher Amy Latham’s kindergarten students are gearing up for another day of spreading joy with their ‘kinder kindness kart’ ahead of Easter.

“With lent comes the idea of having less for us but more for others. So, some of the kids had said they wanted to do something special for the school,” Latham said. “But we are a large school, so then, just through conversations and discussions we decided it would be nice to create something to give back to teachers, or volunteers, or visitors to our school.”

Even our Global News reporter was on the receiving end of their kindness.

With masks and capes on, these superheroes offer midday treats to teachers and staff, and high fives and hugs to their fellow students too.

“It’s been, like, amazing. Teachers have smiles on their faces, sometimes they come looking for the kindness kart,” Latham said. “They get really excited about it because, I mean, it’s challenging at times and this is just an extra little boost that teachers kind of get, and they’re getting it from little people.”

“We hand out things that teachers say if they want to. But if they don’t, we can just grab what they need because we’re living our lives like Jesus,” a student named Clarissa said.

“We’re helping other people, they make the teachers happy,” a student named Bayleigh added.

Latham says the initiative has made a big impact on the students.

“It’s all about the kids feeling like they have a purpose and that they’re contributing. It’s not just about getting things for themselves, but actually, the feelings or how they feel when they’re giving to others and seeing the smiles on their faces is kind of what we’re going for. Just being super kind and super giving, especially this time of the year,” Latham said.

The kinder kindness kart will keep rolling until Easter weekend.