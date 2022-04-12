Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Loyalist Township headstones from as far back as 1700s damaged beyond repair: OPP

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 11:28 am
OPP View image in full screen
Police Loyalist Township say nearly 20 headstones have been damaged, some of which date back to the 1700s. Global News file

Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County are asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for the damage to nearly 20 headstones.

The vandalism happened at Violet Cemetery on Violet Road in Loyalist Township sometime before 8:30 a.m. April 11.

Read more: Kingston Police arrest suspect in murder case

Police say many of the nearly 20 headstones date as far back as the 1700s and are damaged “beyond repair.”

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off “Give30” campaign' Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off “Give30” campaign
Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off “Give30” campaign
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagVandalism tagLoyalist Township tagHeadstones tagheadstones vandalism tagviolet cemetery tagviolet cemetery vandalism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers