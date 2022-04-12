Loyalist Township headstones from as far back as 1700s damaged beyond repair: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County are asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for the damage to nearly 20 headstones.

The vandalism happened at Violet Cemetery on Violet Road in Loyalist Township sometime before 8:30 a.m. April 11.

Read more: Kingston Police arrest suspect in murder case

Police say many of the nearly 20 headstones date as far back as the 1700s and are damaged “beyond repair.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP.

1:32 Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off “Give30” campaign Kingston, Ont., food bank kicks off “Give30” campaign