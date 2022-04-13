SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Humanitarian ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine unlikely right now: UN chief

By Michelle Nichols Reuters
Posted April 13, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Second mass grave discovered in Bucha, Ukraine amid claims of Russia using chemical warfare' Second mass grave discovered in Bucha, Ukraine amid claims of Russia using chemical warfare
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. - Second mass grave discovered in Bucha, Ukraine amid claims of Russia using chemical warfare

A humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine does not seem possible at the moment, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of April UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has visited Russia and Ukraine to see if a humanitarian truce could be agreed.

“At the present moment, a global ceasefire in Ukraine doesn’t seem possible,” Guterres told reporters.

Read more: Russia can’t be isolated and won’t be held back, Vladimir Putin tells West

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, thousands have been killed and the United Nations said some 11 million Ukrainians – more than a quarter of the population – have fled their homes. More than 4 million of those people have left Ukraine.

Trending Stories

“There are lots of things that can be done in order to guarantee evacuation of civilians,” said Guterres.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the United Nations had made proposals to Russia to “bring the parties together and to manage” humanitarian access, local ceasefires and the evacuation of civilians.

He said the United Nations was waiting on a response from Russia.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia war tagrussia united nations tagukraine united nations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers