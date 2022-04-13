Ezra Miller: Hawaii couple drops restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor

Send this page to someone via email

A couple has dropped their restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, who is accused of threatening the individuals in Hawaii last month.

Miller was hit with a temporary restraining order after the couple claimed the Justice League actor harassed them at a Hilo hostel in Hawaii.

The court petition claims Miller, 29, entered the bedroom of the couple who filed the restraining order and threatened them, saying, “I will burry (sic) you and your slut wife.”

The couple’s petition also accuses Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet (which contained various ID documents and a social security card).

The restraining order was dropped on Monday at the request of the couple who filed.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday. It’s unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined to comment as to why the order was dismissed.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was also arrested March 28 after authorities allege they “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

The report from the Hawaii Police Department also alleges that Miller “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense).”

A hearing for the arrest case is scheduled for April 26.

A judge on Tuesday also granted a request by Miller’s lawyer, Francis Alcain, to postpone a hearing on a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo until April 26.

This, the lawyer claims, is because Miller and prosecutors are in what Alcain described as “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on the two outstanding cases. Alcain did not disclose details of the potential agreement.

In the traffic case against Miller, police were called to a dispute in downtown Hilo on March 19, where Miller was “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Tuesday. Miller was cited for obstructing a highway, Quiocho said.

As of March 30, the actor has been the source of 10 police calls in Hilo, Hawaii, since March 7.

On March 30, movie studio Warner Bros. even had a meeting to discuss future projects involving Miller. Though no final decision was made, Rolling Stone reported the studio has “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller.”

This also includes any possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe.

Miller is widely known for their roles as Patrick in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore in the Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Miller has also portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in several DC movies, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

— With files from The Associated Press