Money

Shaw remains focused on Rogers deal as profit drops in latest quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal' Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal
EU reaches an LNG deal to reduce reliance on Russian energy, and Rogers gets the green light to purchase Shaw Communications – Mar 27, 2022

Shaw Communications Inc. recorded a smaller profit in its latest quarter as revenue also edged down ahead of its planned multibillion-dollar takeover by one of Canada’s largest telecoms.

The Calgary-based cable, internet and wireless company earned a net income of $196 million in its second quarter, down 9.7 per cent from $217 million in the same period a year ago.

Shaw absorbed a drop of 58,100 subscribers in its wireline business, where declines in video, satellite and phone subscriptions more than offset a “modest gain” in consumer internet, the company said Wednesday. Year over year, wireline, which accounts for more than three-quarters of total revenue, dropped over one per cent to $1.04 billion, while adjusted earnings fell nearly six per cent to $509 million.

Read more: Rogers’ takeover of Shaw clears CRTC hurdle. Here’s what happens next

Story continues below advertisement

 

However, the wireless business saw adjusted earnings rise 27 per cent year over year to $123 million last quarter amid subscriber growth. The wireless segment operates in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, covering about half of Canada’s population of 38 million.

Shaw’s profit last quarter amounted to 39 cents per share compared with 43 cents per share in the same period of 2021.

Revenue for the three months ended Feb. 28 was $1.36 billion, down two per cent from $1.39 billion last year.

Trending Stories

Shaw executive chairman and CEO Brad Shaw says the company has achieved a critical milestone regarding its would-be acquisition by Rogers. The two telecoms still aim to close the deal in the first half of this year, he said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers' Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers
Consumer impact of media merger between Shaw and Rogers – Mar 15, 2021

For the second quarter in a row, the company held no conference call to discuss financial results with analysts.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission approved Rogers’ purchase of Shaw’s broadcasting services, and laid out a series of conditions Shaw must meet.

The approval from the broadcasting regulator marked one of several hurdles Rogers must clear as it tries to close the $26-billion deal it signed in March 2021 that would see it acquire 16 cable services based in Western Canada, a national satellite television service and other broadcast and television services.

Read more: CRTC approves Rogers’ takeover of Shaw broadcasting, but with costly conditions

Early last month a parliamentary committee said the Rogers bid should not proceed but that if it does, the government should make its conditions attached to the approval “fully enforceable.”

In a report on the proposed merger tabled March 4, the House of Commons industry and technology committee recommended that the affordability and accessibility interests of Canadians should take precedence over all other considerations during the regulatory review process.

The non-binding report says the government should stress the importance of Freedom Mobile, Shaw’s wireless carrier, as a fourth wireless provider that competes with the Big Three of Rogers, Bell and Telus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
