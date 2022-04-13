SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Crime

Quebec Halloween night sword attack trial suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 11:33 am
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Halloween night in 2020. View image in full screen
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Halloween night in 2020. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

The trial of a man charged in Quebec’s Halloween night sword attack has been postponed until next week after a second juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, in the historic Old Quebec district on Oct. 31, 2020.

He is also charged with five counts of attempted murder for allegedly injuring five other people with a sword that night.

Read more: Accused in Quebec City sword attack to argue not criminally responsible for killings

Justice Richard Grenier told the jurors in attendance Wednesday the case would be postponed until next Tuesday, which would permit 11 jury members to hear the case and allow any other juror who is positive for COVID-19 to isolate.

Grenier says he’s hopeful the trial can resume next week without any other problems and says lawyers will discuss ways of shortening the presentation of evidence.

The Criminal Code stipulates that a minimum of 10 jurors is required to deliver a verdict.

The first juror tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Girouard’s trial was expected to last between four and five weeks.

