Accused in Quebec City sword attack to argue not criminally responsible for killings

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of two counts of murder in a Halloween night sabre attack in Quebec City in 2020 doesn’t deny the acts he’s accused of, the judge noted at the opening of his trial Monday.

Lawyers for 26-year-old Carl Girouard intend to argue that because of his mental state at the time of the attack he should be found not criminally responsible on the two first-degree murder and five attempted murder charges he faces.

The case at the Quebec City courthouse is expected to last from four to five weeks and will focus on Girouard’s mental condition at the time of the events, Quebec Superior Court Justice Richard Grenier told the trial.

Read more: Quebec City honours victims on first anniversary of deadly sword attack

Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, were killed in the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Jury selection was completed quickly Monday with eight women and four men chosen to hear the case.

Defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon told the court a psychiatrist as well as the mother of the accused and a correctional officer will testify for Girouard, who is from Ste-Thérèse, a northern suburb of Montreal.