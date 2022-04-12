Menu

Crime

Vancouver police searching for high-risk sex offender wanted across Canada

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 9:52 pm
Vancouver police are searching for Kenneth Kirton, a high-risk sex offender who has not been seen since Mon. April 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are searching for Kenneth Kirton, a high-risk sex offender who has not been seen since Mon. April 11, 2022. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house and is now wanted across the country.

Kenneth Kirton, 55, has not been seen since Monday night and is a “dangerous offender,” the Vancouver Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year, long-term supervision order. Police have been monitoring his activities since March 2020.

Vancouver council considering tax hike to cover $5.7M restored to VPD budget

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was clean-shaven when last seen. He wore a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes, and has multiple tattoos.

Police are asking anyone who sees Kirton to call 911 immediately.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
