Vancouver police searching for high-risk sex offender wanted across Canada

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house and is now wanted across the country.

Kenneth Kirton, 55, has not been seen since Monday night and is a “dangerous offender,” the Vancouver Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year, long-term supervision order. Police have been monitoring his activities since March 2020.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was clean-shaven when last seen. He wore a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes, and has multiple tattoos.

Police are asking anyone who sees Kirton to call 911 immediately.

