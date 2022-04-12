Menu

Fire

Thorold area residents told to ‘shelter in place’ as firefighters respond to Niagara blaze

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 6:30 pm
A large structure fire near St. Catherines.
A large structure fire near St. Catherines. Niagara Regional Police/Submitted

Firefighters in the Niagara region are responding to a structural fire that has created a large cloud of smoke, police say.

In a press release, Niagara Regional Police said emergency services responded to a 911 call in the City of Thorold near St. Catherines around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday. They said the call was for a “large structure fire.”

Read more: 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Hamilton

Residents and businesses in the area have been asked to remain indoors and shelter in place. Locals are instructed to close their windows.

Police asked people to stay out of the area and said Beaverdams Road at Collier Road South and Beaverdams Road at Baker Street are closed.

“This is a working fire; the Thorold Fire and Emergency Service is the lead agency,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Fatal house fire leads to calls for better fire safety practices' Fatal house fire leads to calls for better fire safety practices
Fatal house fire leads to calls for better fire safety practices – Mar 29, 2022
