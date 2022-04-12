Thorold area residents told to ‘shelter in place’ as firefighters respond to Niagara blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in the Niagara region are responding to a structural fire that has created a large cloud of smoke, police say.

In a press release, Niagara Regional Police said emergency services responded to a 911 call in the City of Thorold near St. Catherines around 3:23 p.m. Tuesday. They said the call was for a “large structure fire.”

Residents and businesses in the area have been asked to remain indoors and shelter in place. Locals are instructed to close their windows.

Police asked people to stay out of the area and said Beaverdams Road at Collier Road South and Beaverdams Road at Baker Street are closed.

“This is a working fire; the Thorold Fire and Emergency Service is the lead agency,” police said.

