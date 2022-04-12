Longueil police seize over 75,000 doses of GHB in major drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police carried out a major operation on Tuesday aimed at dismantling what the force described as a vast network of large-scale narcotics distribution — mainly methamphetamine and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), also known as the date-rape drug.

In a news release, police said the bust was part of Project Mammoth and was carried out with the help of officers from the Sûreté du Québec, Montréal, Laval, Châteauguay and Richelieu Saint-Laurent police.

In all, 10 locations were searched including in Longueuil, Brossard, Montreal, Mascouche and Sherrinton.

Officers seized tens of thousands of methamphetamine pills, a severed 12-gauge weapon and more than 375 liters of GHB which police said represents approximately 75,000 doses of GHB sold on the black market — “a huge amount.”

The operation led to the arrest of eight individuals including seven men between the ages of 22 and 25, as well as a 22-year-old woman. They were being questioned by investigators Tuesday afternoon.

Longueuil police said they face drug trafficking charges including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy charges.

