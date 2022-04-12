Man charged after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Richmond Hill gym: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a Richmond Hill gym last week, police say.

York Regional Police said that on Friday, the victim was at a gym at Yonge Street and Silver Maple Road.

While exercising, an unknown man allegedly approached her and tried to start a conversation.

Police said the suspect “would not leave the victim alone” and then sexually assaulted her “by making unwanted physical contact for a sexual purpose.”

Investigators are asking any witnesses or additional victims to come forward.

Alessandro Berlingeri, a Richmond Hill resident, was charged with sexual assault and mischief.

