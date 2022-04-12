Menu





Canada

Woodbine opening racing season on schedule for 1st time since 2019

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 4:52 pm
Horses kick up dirt as jockeys ride on the first corner during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. View image in full screen
Horses kick up dirt as jockeys ride on the first corner during the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Woodbine Entertainment says it will be launching its thoroughbred racing season on schedule for the first time since 2019.

In a statement released Tuesday, Woodbine said the season will start this Saturday and will run through to Dec. 11, featuring 133 race dates.

“The familiar sounds of the thoroughbreds storming around the Toronto oval has been absent over the past two springs due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing the operation of live racing in Ontario,” the statement said.

Read more: Woodbine Entertainment to provide land for soccer stadium, training facility

“Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not begin until June, nearly two months later than originally planned.”

This weekend will feature racing both on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the notable races in this year’s schedule at Woodbine is the 163rd Queen’s Plate, which will be held on Aug. 21.

