Woodbine opening racing season on schedule for 1st time since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Woodbine Entertainment says it will be launching its thoroughbred racing season on schedule for the first time since 2019.

In a statement released Tuesday, Woodbine said the season will start this Saturday and will run through to Dec. 11, featuring 133 race dates.

“The familiar sounds of the thoroughbreds storming around the Toronto oval has been absent over the past two springs due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing the operation of live racing in Ontario,” the statement said.

“Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not begin until June, nearly two months later than originally planned.”

This weekend will feature racing both on Saturday and Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the notable races in this year’s schedule at Woodbine is the 163rd Queen’s Plate, which will be held on Aug. 21.