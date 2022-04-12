SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Montreal Alouettes ink Quebec fullback Christophe Normand to 2-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 3:45 pm

The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian fullback Christophe Normand to a two-year deal Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 238-pound Normand is entering his third season with Montreal, having also spent time in the CFL with Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The former Laval Rouge et Or player had two tackles and 18 special-teams tackles in 14 games last season while also registering five receptions for 24 yards.

Read more: Montreal Alouettes re-sign veteran quarterback Harris

Normand, 30, is a native of Bromont Que. He was Montreal’s nominee last season for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, presented annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans.

“Christophe possesses a near-perfect work ethic,” Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “He was able to deliver when he hit the field.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is loved by all his teammates and his good humour is contagious.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
