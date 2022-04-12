Menu

Canada

Girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision involving N.B. school bus

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 3:50 pm
A girl was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B. View image in full screen
A girl was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B. Submitted by Wade Perry

A girl was sent to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said Sackville RCMP responded to the incident on Woodlawn Road in Dorchester, N.B. around 2:45 p.m.

“During the incident, a school-aged girl was injured and was transported to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Ouellette couldn’t provide more details about the incident, but said police believe there were no other vehicles involved.

“The only information I have is that the incident involved only the school bus itself,” he said. “We’re still at the preliminary stages of the investigation and we’re still investigating the cause of the incident.”

He said more information will be made available later.

Woodlawn Road was closed for a few hours Tuesday and traffic was being diverted, but it has since reopened.

In a statement to parents Tuesday afternoon, Anglophone East School District acting superintendent Pamela Wilson said the incident involved students from Dorchester Consolidated School.

Wilson said the school district is in contact with the RCMP, first responders and families of students who were directly impacted.

“We do not have full details of the incident at this time and cannot provide an update on the student’s condition,” said Wilson.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with the families, students and Dorchester staff.”

