Crime

2 men charged after separate ‘random’ axe, stabbing attacks in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 4:20 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two men have been charged after two separate “random” attacks in Toronto, one of which involved an axe and the other a knife, police say.

Police said the first incident happened on Saturday in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Police allege the victim was standing on a sidewalk when he bent down to place some bags on the ground.

As the victim went to stand up, he was allegedly hit with an axe on the back of his head.

Man charged with 1st degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto

He is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said, with help from the public, 31-year-old Tristin Theriault of no fixed address was located at a townhouse complex in the area of Kingston and Scarborough Golf Club roads.

He has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police said the second random incident occurred on Monday at Yorkdale Station. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

A woman was leaving the subway station when she noticed a man walking towards her, police said.

Man facing two 1st-degree murder charges in separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto

The man allegedly bumped into her and when she turned around, he pulled out a knife.

“It is further alleged that the victim tried to run away but the accused caught up to her, knocked her to the ground and stabbed/slashed her with the knife,” police said.

A TTC worker then restrained the suspect with help from two other individuals until officers arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to her upper chest and neck.

Yasser Mohamed Aly, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and weapons dangerous.

News of arrests in the cases came as Toronto police also announced that a 39-year-old man had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for separate “random” murders of two men within about 48 hours of each other in the downtown core last week.

Police Chief James Ramer said that while random attacks are “generally rare,” other than the two fatal shootings, there is no information to suggest that the axe and stabbing attacks are connected.

