BC General Employees’ Union plans for strike vote as contract impasse continues

The BC General Employees Union says it is starting an information campaign for members in order to plan for a possible strike vote as early as May.

BCGEU president Stephanie Smith says negotiations for a new contract for 33,000 members of the public service are currently at an impasse.

The deal expired on April 1 and the government negotiators and the BCGEU negotiators are currently far apart on wage increases.

The government has tabled an offer of a 1.5 per cent increase in 2022, two per cent increase in 2023 and a two per cent increase in 2024.

The BCGEU has tabled an offer of an increase of five per cent or inflation, whichever is higher, in 2022 and five per cent or inflation, whichever is higher, in 2023.

“Unfortunately the wage offer from government does not go far enough to address the concerns we have about cost of living,” Smith said in an interview.

“Right now what happens next is entirely up to the employer. We are ready to come back to the table when they are ready to table an offer we are willing to bring to our members. Barring that we are in preparation for taking a strike vote.”

Smith says a strike vote does not necessarily mean a strike.

If there is eventually a strike vote, it could start as an overtime ban or a work to rule.

Before a strike vote, the BCGEU will be engaging with members across the province.

The last time there was a public service strike was 2012, including pickets of BC Liquor Stores.

Currently the union and the government are negotiating around essential service levels if there is a strike.

“I don’t have a crystal ball on this. Our hopes is always to get a collective agreement, our goal isn’t to go on strike,” Smith said.

“We are seeing inflation rates in United States at 8.5 per cent and we know Canada is not that far behind. We don’t have to tell anyone how difficult it is to afford things in British Columbia right now.”

In a statement, Finance Minister Selina Robinson said the government respect the collective bargaining process and part of the process can always include a union taking a strike vote.

“I respect their prerogative to do that in any round of negotiations,” Robinson said.

“The best agreements are worked out at the table. Leaving discussions at the table allows the parties who are negotiating to focus on reaching settlements.”