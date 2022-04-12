20 different natural heritage properties in Kitchener deemed protected

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kitchener and Ontario Nature announced that 20 different properties which are a part of the city’s natural heritage system have been deemed as protected areas.

According to the city, the 585 hectares of land in these wildlife areas are a contribution to a national target to conserve 25 per cent of lands and waters by 2025.

“Preserving and protecting our valued green spaces is a priority for the City of Kitchener, so it’s great to see the City’s hard work and dedication being recognized in this way,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Through the Official Plan, and the ongoing leadership and passion of our top-notch staff teams, we are committed to conserving and enhancing our green spaces, which contribute to the character of Kitchener and the quality of life of our residents.”

Kitchener has a natural heritage system that is generally based upon areas around the Grand River and its tributaries.

According to the city’s website, there are around 7,087 hectares of land in the natural heritage system which makes up 51.7 per cent of the total geographic area of the city.

The new qualified protected lands are spread across the city and include the following areas:

Borden Wetland Briarfield Park Homer Watson Park Huron Natural Area Idlewood Park Lackner Woods Lakeside Park Laurentian Wetland Springmount Park-Idlewood Creek Steckle Woods Tilt’s Bush Topper Woods Brigadoon Woods Carisbrook Drive Natural Area Doon South Creek Grand River Natural Area – Sims Estate Grand River – Pioneer Tower Natural Area Kolb Park Natchez Woods Pinnacle Hill Natural Area