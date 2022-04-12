Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

20 different natural heritage properties in Kitchener deemed protected

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 3:55 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The city of Kitchener and Ontario Nature announced that 20 different properties which are a part of the city’s natural heritage system have been deemed as protected areas.

According to the city, the 585 hectares of land in these wildlife areas are a contribution to a national target to conserve 25 per cent of lands and waters by 2025.

Read more: Kitchener will see a return to in-person festivals this summer

“Preserving and protecting our valued green spaces is a priority for the City of Kitchener, so it’s great to see the City’s hard work and dedication being recognized in this way,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Through the Official Plan, and the ongoing leadership and passion of our top-notch staff teams, we are committed to conserving and enhancing our green spaces, which contribute to the character of Kitchener and the quality of life of our residents.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Biodegradable solutions to world’s plastic problem emerging from natural world' Biodegradable solutions to world’s plastic problem emerging from natural world
Biodegradable solutions to world’s plastic problem emerging from natural world – Mar 30, 2022

Kitchener has a natural heritage system that is generally based upon areas around the Grand River and its tributaries.

Read more: 74 affordable housing units coming to Waterloo Region by end of 2022: feds

According to the city’s website, there are around 7,087 hectares of land in the natural heritage system which makes up 51.7 per cent of the total geographic area of the city.

The new qualified protected lands are spread across the city and include the following areas:

  1. Borden Wetland
  2. Briarfield Park
  3. Homer Watson Park
  4. Huron Natural Area
  5. Idlewood Park
  6. Lackner Woods
  7. Lakeside Park
  8. Laurentian Wetland
  9. Springmount Park-Idlewood Creek
  10. Steckle Woods
  11. Tilt’s Bush
  12. Topper Woods
  13. Brigadoon Woods
  14. Carisbrook Drive Natural Area
  15. Doon South Creek
  16. Grand River Natural Area – Sims Estate
  17. Grand River – Pioneer Tower Natural Area
  18. Kolb Park
  19. Natchez Woods
  20. Pinnacle Hill Natural Area
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWildlife tagKitchener tagConservation tagGreen Space tagKitchener council tagBerry Vrbanovic tagprotected area tagKitchener natural heritage system tagKitchener parks tagNature Ontario tagWaterloo Parks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers