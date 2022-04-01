Kitchener will see a return to in-person festivals this summer

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, the City of Kitchener laid out its plans for summer as residents will get a chance to visit festivals and events across the municipality.

“I’m optimistic that we’re headed toward a spring, summer and fall full of community reconnection and positive memories that will spark our Kitchener community spirit once again,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“While we are moving forward cautiously and continuing to practice good public health guidelines, the City is thrilled to bring back in-person events and festivals that will let Kitchener residents connect with friends, family and neighbours.”

Kitchener says it will officially kick off the summer events season on June 17 with a new Neighbours Night concert in Victoria Park, which will feature Virginia to Vegas and Delaney Jane with special guest Reve.

The following weekend the fun will continue with the KW Multicultural Festival as a lead-up to Canada Day.

Other major events that are set to return this summer are the Downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer Show, July 15 to 17; the classic rock weekend, Wayback Festival on July 23; the TD Kitchener Blues Festival on Aug. 4 to 7; Kidspark on Aug. 2 and cruising on King.

“After a long hiatus, I know my family and I are looking forward to seeing friends and neighbours at local community events once again this summer,” Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock stated.

“From sports to cultural activities and neighbourhood events to city-wide festivals, there is never a shortage of things to do in Kitchener.”