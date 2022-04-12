1 person in serious condition after dumpster fire in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a dumpster fire in northeast Calgary Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fully-involved dumpster fire at 618 Rundlehorn Circle N.E. at approximately 9 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the wood fence around the dumpster was also on fire.

Read more: Calgary fire crews battle grass fire in northeast

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after sustaining several burns.

An investigation is currently underway and a cause has not been determined.

More to come…