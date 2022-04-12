Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 person in serious condition after dumpster fire in northeast Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 12, 2022 6:34 pm
Firefighters were called to a fully-involved dumpster fire in northeast Calgary at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, where they saw a wooden fence also on fire. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to a fully-involved dumpster fire in northeast Calgary at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, where they saw a wooden fence also on fire. Global News File Photo

One person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a dumpster fire in northeast Calgary Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fully-involved dumpster fire at 618 Rundlehorn Circle N.E. at approximately 9 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the wood fence around the dumpster was also on fire.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary fire crews battle grass fire in northeast

An EMS spokesperson told Global News a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after sustaining several burns.

An investigation is currently underway and a cause has not been determined.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagCFD tagfire crews tagCalgary Firefighters tagCalgary Fire Crews tagCalgary dumpster fire tagnortheast calgary dumpster fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers