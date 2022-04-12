Menu

Canada

2 sent to hospital following rollover crash in Guelph’s east end: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 12:13 pm
Crash on Grange Road in Guelph View image in full screen
Guelph police say two people were taken to hospital following a crash in the city's east end. Guelph police / Twitter

Guelph police say two people have been sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Grange Road and Bradson Drive just after 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between an SUV and a car.

Read more: Someone crashed a motorcycle and ran away, Guelph police say

The crash caused the white SUV to roll over onto its roof and the airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Police said two females, the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the car, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages of the two injured were not provided.

The intersection reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

Police did not comment on any charges related to the crash. Witnesses can contact investigators at 519-824-1212.

