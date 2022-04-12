2 sent to hospital following rollover crash in Guelph’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two people have been sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Grange Road and Bradson Drive just after 10 a.m. for reports of a collision between an SUV and a car.

The crash caused the white SUV to roll over onto its roof and the airbags in both vehicles deployed.

Police said two females, the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the car, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages of the two injured were not provided.

The intersection reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not comment on any charges related to the crash. Witnesses can contact investigators at 519-824-1212.

2:42 Brampton crash involving police cruiser sends 3 to hospital Brampton crash involving police cruiser sends 3 to hospital