Fleming College offers free English languages classes for Ukrainians arriving in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough is offering free English language classes to Ukrainians seeking shelter in the city amid the Russian invasion.

The college says the classes will be offered through its English as a Second Language Bridge program. The college says it is one of the ways it is helping to support Ukraine. The college is also working with the New Canadians Centre in Peterborough to ensure families and individuals are settled and supported in the city and area. The next startup term for classes is May 9.

The New Canadians Centre — which assists immigrants, refugees and other newcomers — anticipates up to 70 Ukrainians will arrive in Peterborough and Northumberland County.

Read more: New Canadians Centre fundraises to help resettle 70 Ukrainians to Peterborough area

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of our mandate at Fleming College is to create a stronger community and build a better world,” stated college president Maureen Adamson. “We stand united in helping Ukrainians who are coming here to Peterborough, and we join our compassionate community in ensuring those families are welcome and well supported.”

Fleming is one of 19 Ontario colleges to contribute to Unicef’s Ukraine Emergency Fund, for a combined total of $210,000.

Fleming also notes one of its faculty members — Vic Waselenko — has “worked tirelessly” fundraising for Ukrainian relief by teaming up with businesses to host fundraisers and to collect donations. To date, his efforts have raised more than $19,000. His donation page through the Canadian Red Cross can be found online.