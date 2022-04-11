Vernon cyclist killed in Friday afternoon crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon cyclist died Friday after being struck by an SUV on Kalamalka Lake Road, police said.

RCMP said that around 4 p.m. Friday, the cyclist was attempting to cross Kal Lake Road, near Pottery Road, through heavy traffic and between intersections when he was struck by a small Jeep SUV driving north.

“The cyclist, a 52-year old Vernon man, was ejected from his bike and was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, he was later declared deceased at hospital,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and all those who witnessed this tragic event, ” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Terleski said RCMP said a number of people remained at the scene and attempted to provide life-saving assistance to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.