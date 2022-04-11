Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vernon cyclist killed in Friday afternoon crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 3:04 pm
RCMP were called Friday to assist with a fatal crash. View image in full screen
RCMP were called Friday to assist with a fatal crash. Files

A Vernon cyclist died Friday after being struck by an SUV on Kalamalka Lake Road, police said.

RCMP said that around 4 p.m. Friday, the cyclist was attempting to cross Kal Lake Road, near Pottery Road, through heavy traffic and between intersections when he was struck by a small Jeep SUV driving north.

“The cyclist, a 52-year old Vernon man, was ejected from his bike and was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, he was later declared deceased at hospital,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Vernon changes Kal Lake Road construction plans' Vernon changes Kal Lake Road construction plans
Vernon changes Kal Lake Road construction plans – Mar 28, 2017

“Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and all those who witnessed this tragic event, ” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Terleski said RCMP said a number of people remained at the scene and attempted to provide life-saving assistance to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagvernon rcmp tagSUV tagConst. Chris Terleski tagCyclist fatality tagPottery Road tagKal Lake Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers