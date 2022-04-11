Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 women from Bancroft face drug, theft charges following incident at Orillia business: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 5:27 pm
OPP say two Bancroft women were arrested following a reported theft in progress at an Orillia business on April 9, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say two Bancroft women were arrested following a reported theft in progress at an Orillia business on April 9, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

Two Bancroft, Ont., women face a number of theft and drug-related charges following an incident at a business in Orillia on the weekend.

According to Orillia OPP, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported theft in progress at a Murphy Road area business. With help from store staff, officers found two suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Bancroft man arrested following break and enters in October 2021 in Hastings Highlands area: OPP

Police also discovered that a vehicle the two individuals had used was still in the parking lot. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bancroft area, OPP said.

Trending Stories

Rhonda Fults, 45, and Brook Brethour, 21, of Bancroft, were each charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of drugs, and one count each of theft over $5,000 and escaping lawful custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Fults was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on May 17, OPP said Monday.

Theft tagStolen Vehicle tagOrillia tagOrillia OPP tagDrug Possession tagBancroft tagShoplifting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers