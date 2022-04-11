2 women from Bancroft face drug, theft charges following incident at Orillia business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Bancroft, Ont., women face a number of theft and drug-related charges following an incident at a business in Orillia on the weekend.

According to Orillia OPP, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported theft in progress at a Murphy Road area business. With help from store staff, officers found two suspects who fled the scene on foot.

Police also discovered that a vehicle the two individuals had used was still in the parking lot. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bancroft area, OPP said.

Rhonda Fults, 45, and Brook Brethour, 21, of Bancroft, were each charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of drugs, and one count each of theft over $5,000 and escaping lawful custody.

Fults was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer.

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Orillia on May 17, OPP said Monday.