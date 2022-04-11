Campsite reservations at Saskatchewan provincial parks open next week

Send this page to someone via email

It’s almost time for outdoor recreationists to book their camping plans for this year at provincial parks in Saskatchewan.

Campsite reservations are set to begin April 18 for seasonal campsites. Nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsite bookings will go from April 19 to April 26.

Bookings for seasonal campsites starting April 18 are for all parks participating in the seasonal camping program.

However, there is a reservation schedule for nightly, group and Camp-Easy bookings:

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan’s Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport said reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

“With reservations right around the corner, now is a great time for campers to ensure they’ve got their account set up,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross in a statement on Monday.

“This year, we’ve added some new features on the reservation site, including Campsite Favourites, which will allow campers to create and save a list in their online account instead of writing site numbers down, or saving photos on their phone. Campers have been asking for this feature and we are excited to be able to offer it this season!”

There are some changes and new features people will want to keep an eye out for when visiting Saskatchewan’s provincial parks this year.

There are four new day-use pavilions that are available for reservations beginning in July. These new pavilions are located at Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake provincial parks.

The ministry said that in response to campers’ requests for better maps on the reservation site last year, upgraded maps have been added to the provincial parks website. According to the ministry, the maps are based on geographical coordinates for campsites and amenities across the province.

On the Camp-Easy front, six new yurts have been added to various provincial parks with upgraded queen beds.

Also new this summer, Sask Parks will offer themed days on weekends, which will include unique programming, special guests and hands-on experiences that are centred around the weekly theme in each park.

Programming details and more information on provincial parks are available on the Saskatchewan government’s parks website.