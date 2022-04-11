Southeast Saskatchewan to face ‘major’ spring blizzard this week

Send this page to someone via email

Spring may be officially here, but winter is making a comeback in southeastern Saskatchewan this week.

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas including Carlyle, Estevan, Weyburn, Moosomin, Grenfell and Kipling. This major spring blizzard is set to pummel areas of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

Widespread snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres are expected in Saskatchewan along with northerly winds gusting from 70 to 90 km/h, which means people could face zero visibility at times.

Manitoba could see up to 80 cm of snow.

According to Environment Canada, a Colorado low will move toward Minnesota on Tuesday night, bringing heavy snow to southeastern Saskatchewan through most of southern Manitoba.

The snow will start Tuesday evening near the U.S. border and push north through the evening.

Wednesday morning, heavy snow will be falling in most of southeast Saskatchewan where the winter storm watch areas are in effect and will remain in the area until Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns that travel will be difficult throughout Wednesday and highways are expected to be closed in some areas.

Wednesday evening travel may be impossible, even within short commutes. Residents are told this will continue into Thursday.

Environment Canada recommends people in these areas avoid travel as the storm could be the worst in decades.

Residents of the affected areas should gather supplies now and plan to stay in one place for a few days, Environment Canada warns. Power outages could occur during this time.

Winds are expected to taper off Friday and snow will move into northern Ontario.

Environment Canada says people should prepare by making an emergency kit that includes food, water, medicine, warm clothing, a flashlight and a first-aid kit.

More information can be found on Environment Canada’s website.