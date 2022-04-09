SaskPower restores service to First Nation, Hutterite colonies after storm

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower crews continue to make progress restoring power to the Maple Creek area after a storm knocked down many power poles.

Heavy winds on the evening of April 4 were the cause of the knocked down power lines, which led to a number of power outages in the area.

In a news release, SaskPower said they made “solid gains” on Friday night, restoring service to 145 customers on Nekaneet First Nation and in four of the Hutterite colonies south of Maple Creek.

SaskPower said 653 customers remained without service overnight and it expects the majority of these customers to have service restored by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Eight crews were brought into the region to restore service on Saturday with a focus on the area around Eagle Valley Campground. SaskPower said there are roughly four miles of downed power lines and dozens of broken power poles to be replaced.

“We want to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding. We understand that for many, this outage has carried over multiple days and night(s), and SaskPower is grateful for everyone’s appreciation of these extraordinary circumstances,” the company said.

“Our crews are doing everything they can to restore power and everyone’s patience is greatly appreciated.”

