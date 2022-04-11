Menu

Crime

Impaired driver in Deseronto crashes into parked cars: police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:39 am
OPP View image in full screen
Police in Deseronto have arrested a man after a vehicle was driven into two parked cars. Global News file

A Deseronto, Ont., man is facing several charges after a vehicle was driven off the road and into a driveway on Main Street in the town west of Kingston.

The car collided with two parked vehicles.

Police say officers arrived on the scene not long after and noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment.

He was brought back to the detachment for testing.

Leo Whalen, 64, is facing charges of impaired driving, driving with an open container of liquor and driving without insurance.

Whalen is scheduled to appear in a Napanee courtroom on May 31.

