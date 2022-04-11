Impaired driver in Deseronto crashes into parked cars: police

A Deseronto, Ont., man is facing several charges after a vehicle was driven off the road and into a driveway on Main Street in the town west of Kingston.
The car collided with two parked vehicles.
Police say officers arrived on the scene not long after and noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment.
He was brought back to the detachment for testing.
Trending Stories
Leo Whalen, 64, is facing charges of impaired driving, driving with an open container of liquor and driving without insurance.
Whalen is scheduled to appear in a Napanee courtroom on May 31.
Kingston Police say a man is in custody following a weekend murder
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments