Car and backhoe collide on Airport Road in Peterborough

No one was seriously hurt following a collision between a car and a backhoe in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road just north of Brown Line for a two-vehicle collision.

They found a backhoe and a car that had significant damage on the passenger side.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of the car and the backhoe driver but no one was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

