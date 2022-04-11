Menu

Traffic

Car and backhoe collide on Airport Road in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Car and backhoe collide in Peterborough' Car and backhoe collide in Peterborough
No serious injuries were reported after a car and a backhoe collided in Peterborough on Monday morning.

No one was seriously hurt following a collision between a car and a backhoe in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road just north of Brown Line for a two-vehicle collision.

They found a backhoe and a car that had significant damage on the passenger side.

Paramedics assessed the occupants of the car and the backhoe driver but no one was taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

