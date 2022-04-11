Prince Charles, Camilla will visit Canada in May as part of royal tour

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will come to Canada as part of a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday.

The royal tour will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are coming to Canada as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

“This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities,” reads a statement from the office of the Governor General of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The full itinerary of the 2022 Royal Tour will be published “at a later date.”

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the fifth visit for The Duchess of Cornwall.