Canada

Prince Charles, Camilla will visit Canada in May as part of royal tour

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II' Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II
Sunday, February 6, 2022 marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne following the death of her father, King George VI. We take a look back at the past seven decades, and look forward at the celebrations still to come – Feb 6, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will come to Canada as part of a three-day royal tour in May, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced Monday.

The royal tour will include stops in Newfoundland and Labrador, the National Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

Read more: Prince William, Kate Middleton may relocate to be closer to the Queen

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are coming to Canada as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

“This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities,” reads a statement from the office of the Governor General of Canada.

The full itinerary of the 2022 Royal Tour will be published “at a later date.”

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for The Prince of Wales and the fifth visit for The Duchess of Cornwall.

