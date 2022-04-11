1 arrested after home invasion early Monday on Hamilton’s west side: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested and police are seeking two others after a break and enter at a west Hamilton home early Monday.

Investigators say one person suffered minor injuries after a trio broke into a residence in the area of King Street West and Strathcona.

Hamilton police spokesperson Indy Bharaj told Global News the suspects fled the area as police arrived at the scene.

The resident of the home declined medical treatment for injuries sustained during the occurrence.

Hamilton police are still working with that person to learn what was stolen from the residence.

It’s believed the victim and suspects are known to each other, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.