Crime

1 arrested after home invasion early Monday on Hamilton’s west side: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 9:12 am
Police say one person in in custody and two others are outstanding in an alleged break and enter probe on Hamilton's west side April 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say one person in in custody and two others are outstanding in an alleged break and enter probe on Hamilton's west side April 11, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person has been arrested and police are seeking two others after a break and enter at a west Hamilton home early Monday.

Investigators say one person suffered minor injuries after a trio broke into a residence in the area of King Street West and Strathcona.

Hamilton police spokesperson Indy Bharaj told Global News the suspects fled the area as police arrived at the scene.

The resident of the home declined medical treatment for injuries sustained during the occurrence.

Hamilton police are still working with that person to learn what was stolen from the residence.

It’s believed the victim and suspects are known to each other, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

