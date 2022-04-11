Ontario COVID numbers: 1,090 people in hospital, 184 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,090 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 184 in intensive care.

This is up by 113 for hospitalizations and an increase of 11 for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 857 hospitalizations with 168 in ICU. This is a 27 per cent and 9.5 per cent increase, respectively, to the figures this week.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 36 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,401 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,198,319.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,566 as three more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,154,050 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,875 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 91 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.9 per cent — more than 7.2 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.9 per cent with 34.1 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 12,516 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,149 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 4,044 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 17.6 per cent, down from 19 per cent reported a week ago.

