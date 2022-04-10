Montreal’s Les Supremes win world synchronized figure skating championship

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Les Supremes captured the world synchronized skating championship Saturday.

Ranked second after the short program, Les Supremes vaulted to the top of the podium with their free program at FirstOntario Centre.

The competition featured 23 entries from 19 countries.

Synchronized skating features multiple skaters performing complicated footwork and elements together to music.

Finland’s Marigold Ice Unity and Helsinki Rockettes placed second and third ahead of Nexxice of Burlington, Ont., in fourth.

The Rockettes ranked first after the short program, but a pair of falls in their free program deducted points from their score.

Les Supremes posted the highest marks in skating skills, transitions, performance, composition and interpretation of music in their free program.

The world championship was the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nexxice also finished fourth in 2019.

Skating for Les Supremes were: Amelia Asparian, Anouk Begin, Karianne Begin, Julia Bernardo, Anne-Claude Champagne, Loriana Cocca, Marie-Eve Comtois, Laurie Desilets, Olivia Di Giandomenico, Lisanne Foley, Charlotte Grutter, Alessia Hart-Lewis, Giulia Hart-Lewis, Audrey-Ann Lajeunesse, Agathe Sigrid Merlier, Andreanne Paradis, Martha Maria Pietrasik, Florence Poulin, Olivia Ronca and Emmakaisa Tikkinen.