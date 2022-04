Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police have one person in custody after a homicide in the city.

Police say 26-year-old John McKenna was spotted in the 100 block of Montreal Street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

After a foot chase, he was located and arrested hiding in a shed on Raglan Road. In a media release, police say McKenna is wanted for an April 9 murder of a 29-year-old man in the downtown Kingston area.