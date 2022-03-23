Kingston man’s charges upgraded to first degree murder

Police in Kingston, Ont., have upgraded the attempted murder charge against James Michael Earley to first-degree murder after the victim succumbed to her injuries.
On Saturday, March 5, police were called to Daly and Drennan streets in Kingston’s north end. It was there police located a woman who had been viciously assaulted in her home.
Read more: Kingston Ont., police officers seeking suspects following incidents at St. Patrick’s Day parties
Police say a male suspect had fled the scene but was located in a building at Weller Avenue and Daly Street.
Trending Stories
Earley also faces additional charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter.
Early has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments