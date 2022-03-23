Kingston man’s charges upgraded to first degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Kingston, Ont., have upgraded the attempted murder charge against James Michael Earley to first-degree murder after the victim succumbed to her injuries.

On Saturday, March 5, police were called to Daly and Drennan streets in Kingston’s north end. It was there police located a woman who had been viciously assaulted in her home.

Police say a male suspect had fled the scene but was located in a building at Weller Avenue and Daly Street.

Earley also faces additional charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter.

Early has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

2:06 Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates Students push back as Ontario scraps mask mandates