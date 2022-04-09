Royal Legion commemorates 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, the Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch No. 4 held a wreath ceremony at the Lethbridge Cenotaph to mark the 105th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

This is the first time in two years that members of the Royal Legion, the Retired RCMP Association and cadets have been able to come together to commemorate the battle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Brundige, president of the General Stewart Branch, said it’s important for the younger generation to learn, remember and commemorate the historical effort of Canadian forces.

“That’s why we asked our young cadets to participate in this,” he added.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge, which began on April 9, 1917, was the first time Canadians from coast to coast fought together against a common enemy.

Story continues below advertisement

“People from the community have relatives who fought in (the First World War)… their presence helps to honour their (family’s) legacy, by being here on this commemoration day,” Glenn Miller with the Last Post Fund told Global News.

Many military tactics used in the historic battle are still used today according to some historians, including the “creeping barrage.”

Related News Edmonton students to commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge online after COVID-19 cancels their trip