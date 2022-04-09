RCMP recover search and rescue truck stolen from Williams Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A crucial piece of life-saving equipment used by a search-and-rescue team in British Columbia’s Interior Region has been recovered.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue confirms that RCMP recovered its stolen rescue truck on Friday.

The vehicle, a one-tonne 2020 Dodge Ram used for search-and-rescue and highway rescue tasks, was stocked with equipment to extricate people from vehicles in the case of a crash. The vehicle was stolen from the team’s headquarters on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake last Saturday.

The team said the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department offered extrication equipment to fill the gap, which combined with an old backup truck, allowed them to remain operational.

The search and rescue team said the stolen truck remains in the possession of RCMP while it undergoes forensic analysis.

The team could not say where the vehicle was found or whether any equipment from it was still missing.

Global News will update this story as more information is obtained from RCMP.