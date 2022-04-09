Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP recover search and rescue truck stolen from Williams Lake, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 4:07 pm
A rescue truck stolen from the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team has been recovered. View image in full screen
A rescue truck stolen from the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team has been recovered. Williams Lake RCMP

A crucial piece of life-saving equipment used by a search-and-rescue team in British Columbia’s Interior Region has been recovered.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue confirms that RCMP recovered its stolen rescue truck on Friday.

Read more: Search-and-rescue truck stolen in Williams Lake

The vehicle, a one-tonne 2020 Dodge Ram used for search-and-rescue and highway rescue tasks, was stocked with equipment to extricate people from vehicles in the case of a crash. The vehicle was stolen from the team’s headquarters on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake last Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Province announces new SAR funding, urges British Columbians to stop being idiots' Province announces new SAR funding, urges British Columbians to stop being idiots
Province announces new SAR funding, urges British Columbians to stop being idiots – Jul 21, 2020

The team said the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department offered extrication equipment to fill the gap, which combined with an old backup truck, allowed them to remain operational.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Surrey Search and Rescue reeling after thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

The search and rescue team said the stolen truck remains in the possession of RCMP while it undergoes forensic analysis.

The team could not say where the vehicle was found or whether any equipment from it was still missing.

Global News will update this story as more information is obtained from RCMP.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSearch and Rescue tagStolen tagStolen Truck tagWilliams Lake tagWilliams Lake RCMP tagstolen search and rescue truck tagcentral cariboo search and rescue tagsearch and rescue theft tagsearch and rescue truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers