Peel police charge 19-year-old after discovering loaded gun in car

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man after a loaded gun was found during a vehicle search in Brampton, Ont., officers say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said uniform police officers “investigated a vehicle” around 11:28 p.m. Friday in the area of Bovaird Drive and Great Lakes Drive, Brampton.

Police said one of the people in the car possessed a loaded firearm.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jazonte Campbell from Brampton. He faces a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton on Saturday.

