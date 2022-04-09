Menu

Crime

Peel police charge 19-year-old after discovering loaded gun in car

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 3:23 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man after a loaded gun was found during a vehicle search in Brampton, Ont., officers say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said uniform police officers “investigated a vehicle” around 11:28 p.m. Friday in the area of Bovaird Drive and Great Lakes Drive, Brampton.

Read more: 3 men steal ‘cash and narcotics’ from Brampton pharmacy: police

Police said one of the people in the car possessed a loaded firearm.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Jazonte Campbell from Brampton. He faces a number of charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton on Saturday.

