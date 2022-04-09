Woman arrested after hitting police officer during Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was arrested and charged after hitting an officer during the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener Friday against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, police say.

The Blue Jays secured a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers in Toronto’s first home opener since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the game, police responded to a call in the 500 level, following reports of an altercation. The alleged incident took place around 10:20 p.m., Toronto police told Global News.

The parties were separated and two people were asked to leave the stadium, police said.

While one of the two people was leaving the stadium, they “became combative” and struck an officer, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman was removed from the stadium and charged with being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a peace or public officer.

2:07 Fans buzzing ahead of Toronto Blue Jays home opener Fans buzzing ahead of Toronto Blue Jays home opener