SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman arrested after hitting police officer during Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 9:45 am
The Rogers Centre in Toronto. View image in full screen
The Rogers Centre in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

A woman was arrested and charged after hitting an officer during the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener Friday against the Texas Rangers in Toronto, police say.

The Blue Jays secured a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers in Toronto’s first home opener since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the game, police responded to a call in the 500 level, following reports of an altercation. The alleged incident took place around 10:20 p.m., Toronto police told Global News.

Read more: TheScore Bet secures 10-year exclusive partnership with Toronto Blue Jays

The parties were separated and two people were asked to leave the stadium, police said.

Trending Stories

While one of the two people was leaving the stadium, they “became combative” and struck an officer, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman was removed from the stadium and charged with being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a peace or public officer.

Click to play video: 'Fans buzzing ahead of Toronto Blue Jays home opener' Fans buzzing ahead of Toronto Blue Jays home opener
Fans buzzing ahead of Toronto Blue Jays home opener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCrime tagToronto Police tagToronto Blue Jays tagrogers centre tagTExas Rangers tagToronto Police Officer tagwoman hits police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers