Vancouver police seek witnesses of alleged assault on visually impaired man

Vancouver police are asking witnesses of an alleged unprovoked assault on a visually impaired man in the downtown core last week to come forward.

Police say the 69-year-old victim was walking in a crosswalk at Thurlow Street and Alberni Street around 11 a.m. on March 31 when he was punched in the stomach by a stranger.

The alleged assailant fled the area before officers arrived, but police say a suspect has been identified. However, they say more evidence is being gathered and more witnesses are needed.

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the motive for the attack is unclear but suggested the victim and suspect did not know each other.

“We also know this can be very distressing for the community when incidents like this continue to happen,” she said in a statement.

The alleged attack is the latest in a string of unprovoked assaults reported by Vancouver police, a majority of them occurring in the downtown core.

Vancouver city council last week approved a motion that calls for a special meeting between councillors, police, BC Housing and provincial representatives to discuss public safety solutions.

The meeting, which is planned for later this month, will come after another public forum hosted by three city councillors and Vancouver police officials was held in March.

Anyone with information helpful to this latest investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4021.

