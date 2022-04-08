COVID-19: HKPR reports 104 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, retirement home outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 104 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, additional hospitalizations and a new outbreak over the past 48 hours, according to an update released Friday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following case data:

New lab-confirmed cases: 104 since the Wednesday, April 6 update — 39 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 56 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 99 hospitalized cases reported in 2022 — four additional admissions since Wednesday’s update — with 46 in Kawartha Lakes (two more), 47 in Northumberland County (one more) and six in Haliburton County (one more). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five patients as of noon Friday, with four identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported nine hospitalized cases with none in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 194 — up from 151 reported on Wednesday and 131 reported on April 4. A week ago on April 1, there were 106 active cases. Among the 194 active cases are 80 in the Kawarthas, 101 in Northumberland County (led by 22 each in Trent Hills and Cobourg) and 15 in Haliburton County (led by seven in Minden Hills). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since March 30. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Cumulative cases: 4,157 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,066 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 435 cases, just ahead of Trent Hills with 419.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared Friday at Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford. Case details are unavailable.

Other active outbreaks (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3, the health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1, the health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only. Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg: Declared March 29.

in Cobourg: Declared March 29. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Friday, April 8, Sierra Living reported five active cases — one resident and four staff members on the home’s third floor — unchanged since April 5. There have been 11 resolved cases — eight residents and three staff members.

