Trent Hills man arrested for armed robbery at Campbellford business: Northumberland OPP

A Trent Hills, Ont., man faces a robbery charge following an incident at a business in Campbellford early Friday.
Northumberland OPP say that just after midnight, officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business on Bridge Street East.
Police say officers located the suspect leaving the business.
Following a “brief interaction,” officers arrested the man and seized a knife used in the robbery.
Timothy Rector, 35, of the Municipality of Trent Hills, was charged with robbery with a weapon.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Cobourg later Friday, OPP said.
