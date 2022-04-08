Menu

Crime

Trent Hills man arrested for armed robbery at Campbellford business: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 1:22 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested a man early Friday following a reported robbery in progress at a business in Campbellford. The Canadian Press file

A Trent Hills, Ont., man faces a robbery charge following an incident at a business in Campbellford early Friday.

Northumberland OPP say that just after midnight, officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at a business on Bridge Street East.

Read more: Youth charged after robbery attempt at Colborne restaurant: Northumberland OPP

Police say officers located the suspect leaving the business.

Trending Stories

Following a “brief interaction,” officers arrested the man and seized a knife used in the robbery.

Timothy Rector, 35, of the Municipality of Trent Hills, was charged with robbery with a weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Cobourg later Friday, OPP said.

