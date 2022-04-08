Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No new murder trial for former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle, court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 11:36 am
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle walks to court in Quebec City on June 14, 2012. View image in full screen
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle walks to court in Quebec City on June 14, 2012. The Canadian Press

A former Quebec judge found guilty in 2012 of fatally shooting his wife and whose conviction was overturned last year by the federal justice minister won’t face a new trial.

Jacques Delisle, 86, had his application for a stay of proceedings accepted Friday by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Emond.

Delisle’s lawyers argued last November that a Crown expert had made serious errors in the initial pathology report that would make a retrial impossible. They also said there had been unreasonable delays in the case.

Defence lawyer Maxime Roy told reporters today in Quebec City his client was relieved with the decision, adding that the most important thing is that Delisle is now a free man.

Read more: Former Quebec judge convicted of killing wife liberated pending new murder trial

Story continues below advertisement

A former appeal court judge, Delisle was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Marie Nicole Rainville and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. His appeal was dismissed in 2013, and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case.

Trending Stories

Delisle, who spent nine years in jail but was freed on bail last April pending a decision on a new trial, has always maintained his innocence and said his wife took her own life.

The Crown had argued Delisle killed his spouse to avoid a costly divorce and that he wanted to move in with his former secretary with whom he had been having an affair.

In April 2021, federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial for the ex-judge after concluding a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in the case, having reviewed evidence that was not before the courts at the time of Delisle’s trial or appeal.

Click to play video: 'Bail hearing to be held for Quebec Judge' Bail hearing to be held for Quebec Judge
Bail hearing to be held for Quebec Judge – Sep 24, 2016
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagQuebec Superior Court tagQuebec judge tagJacques Delisle tagStay of Proceedings tagQuebec judge murder trial tagJacques Delisle murder conviction tagJacques Delisle murder trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers