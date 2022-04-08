Pair charged after suspicious vehicle call on University of Waterloo campus

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two people after officers were called to the University of Waterloo campus on Thursday morning about a suspicious vehicle.

According to regional police, university constables called them in at around 6:30 a.m. after the driver of the vehicle tried to evade the campus cops, striking a cruiser and a parked truck.

Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man behind the wheel as well as his female accomplice.

They then searched the vehicle where they say they found drugs and BB guns.

An 18-year-old man from Waterloo and a 19-year-old woman from Cambridge have been charged with possession of drugs and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.